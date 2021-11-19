Support Local Businesses
Student pulls gun on other student at Iroquois High School

Cell phone video has captured the moment when a student appears to pulls a gun on another...
Cell phone video has captured the moment when a student appears to pulls a gun on another student at Iroquois High School on Thursday afternoon.(WAVE 3 News Source)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cell phone video has captured the moment when a student appears to pulls a gun on another student at Iroquois High School on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened just after dismissal.

The students are seen right outside of the school’s doors.

The video shows an exchange between two students before one of them lunges at the other. Then that student pulls out a gun and points it at the student.

The video drops off from there.

WAVE 3 News received a copy of the letter sent home to Iroquois High School families on the incident:

Dear Iroquois Families,

We value being a part of your child’s education and always want to keep the lines of communication open with our families. That’s why I want to let you know about an incident that happened at the end of our school day today.

During dismissal this afternoon, two students were involved in an altercation outside our building. At the time, one of the students brandished what appeared to be a gun. Law enforcement responded and are currently investigating the incident. We are also following JCPS policies and procedures in addressing the circumstances surrounding the matter.

The health, safety and well-being of your child are of the utmost importance. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me.

Sincerely,

Toetta Taul

Principal, Iroquois High School

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

