3 dead, 2 critical after Andrews ISD band bus crash in Big Spring

BIG SPRING, Texas (KCBD) - An Andrews ISD band bus was involved in a fiery crash in the westbound lanes of an I-20 service road Friday afternoon in Big Spring.

Texas DPS says three adults have died and two students are in critical but stable condition. The driver of the F-350 who collided with the bus died at the scene, and two adults from the bus have now died from their injuries.

DPS officials say a vehicle driving the wrong way on the I-20 service road at Mile Marker 179 crashed head-on with the bus on the east side of Big Spring.

Sgt. Justin Baker with Texas DPS provided more details in a news conference Friday night. Sgt. Baker said a Ford F-350 entered I-20 traveling westbound in the eastbound lane “for unknown reasons,” while three Andrews charter buses were traveling eastbound in the same lane, leading to the head-on collision.

This led to a secondary crash with the second charter bus that caused minor damage to the vehicles. The third bus was not struck at all.

The driver of the F-350 was pronounced dead at the scene, killed by injuries sustained in the crash.

There were 25 students and three adults aboard the first charter bus. Two students and one adult from that bus were airlifted to UMC in Lubbock. The two students are said to be in critical but stable condition. Two adults have died from his injuries.

No names have been released, pending notification to family members.

Eleven students and one adult were transported to a hospital in Big Spring, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Andrews ISD released a statement Friday evening confirming that members of the marching band were on board but said “all kids are accounted for and being treated.” Our partner station reports that all Andrews students who were being treated at SMMC in Big Spring have been released and reunited with their families.

Andrews canceled their game against Springtown tonight. Here’s the latest information from Andrews ISD #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/U9yzIYMfUH — Jasone Pearson (@806HsscConnect) November 20, 2021

The state crash team is still on scene investigating as of Friday night.

Motorists traveling through Big Spring on I-20 need to be aware of the traffic and avoid the area if possible. Due to the severity of the crash, it is expected to have lanes closed for hours.

Friday night’s game versus Springtown has been canceled until further notice.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued this statement Friday night:

“Our hearts go out to those who were injured or lost their lives in the bus crash in Big Spring, and we grieve for the families of those taken too soon. The Texas Department of Public Safety is working closely with local officials to investigate this accident, and the State of Texas is ready to provide any additional resources and support needed to Andrews ISD, Big Spring, and those affected by this tragedy. I thank the first responders who rushed to the scene to help those involved in the crash, and I ask Texans to join me and Cecilia in prayer for those involved in this horrific accident.”

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.