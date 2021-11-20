Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Clearwater aquarium to hold Celebration of Life for Winter the Dolphin this weekend

(Clearwater Marine Aquarium)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - A Celebration of Life for Winter the Dolphin will span four days at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Winter died last week from a gastrointestinal infection. She was best known as the star of the film “A Dolphin’s Tale” and inspired fans after her tail was amputated when it became entangled in a crab trap rope, cutting off circulation. But the prosthetic tail and the dolphin’s miraculous recovery offered hopes to many with illnesses and disabilities.

The Celebration of Life starts Saturday, Nov. 20 with extended dates through Wednesday, Nov. 24 to celebrate Winter’s life and the impact she made.

Guests are invited to bring their memories of Winter and to enjoy the beautiful home she helped Clearwater Marine Aquarium build for her and all non-releasable animals.

In remembrance of Winter’s 16 years of life, admission to the aquarium will be reduced to $16 on Saturday, Nov. 20 and Sunday, Nov. 21. A portion of all funds go towards the care of our rescued and resident animals as well as our mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and release marine life.

There will be flower arrangements and visual tributes. Original footage of Winter’s rescue, her life and those she touched through her inspiring story will also be shown in the Dolphin Tale theater throughout each day.

You can learn more on the website RememberingWinter.com

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred O’Bannon and his sister, Nezze Wilson
Man shot, killed on Watterson Expressway identified; officer, suspect also shot
Cell phone video has captured the moment when a student appears to pull a gun on another...
Student pulls gun on other student at Iroquois High School
Keyshaun Stewart, the alleged gunman in a Shively officer-involved shooting, is a 25-year-old...
Convicted felon accused of killing father of 5, shooting officer in Shively identified
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert

Latest News

Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to the scene around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday,
Two people killed in crash on Westport Road
GameOn 2021 High school football
Toy donation
Organization works to help the needy just in time for the holidays
Change this caption before publishing
Former Kentucky teacher sentenced to more than five years in prison for sexual abuse
Local and national retailers suggest buying Christmas trees early this year due to a national...
Retailers advise buying Christmas trees early due to shortage