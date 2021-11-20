Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Colin Kaepernick wants change in the system after Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

Colin Kaepernick, co-creator of the Netflix dramatic limited series "Colin in Black and White,"...
Colin Kaepernick, co-creator of the Netflix dramatic limited series "Colin in Black and White," poses at the premiere of the series, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - Colin Kaepernick took to Twitter to express his opinion about the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. The former NFL player said the verdict shows the criminal justice system is broken.

He also called the 18-year-old a “white supremacist” who benefitted from an institution based on white supremacy.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges filed against him after jurors finalized their deliberations on Friday. The verdict sparked outrage amongst many people in the country.

Kaepernick has been known for speaking out against social injustices since the national anthem demonstration in 2016, and when he called for the police institution to be abolished after the death of Breonna Taylor.

President Joe Biden spoke about the verdict saying he stands by their decision.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred O’Bannon and his sister, Nezze Wilson
Man shot, killed on Watterson Expressway identified; officer, suspect also shot
Cell phone video has captured the moment when a student appears to pull a gun on another...
Student pulls gun on other student at Iroquois High School
A can full of catalytic converters seized in a raid in Jeffersontown, Kentucky Nov. 18, 2021.
6 facing charges after more than $100K in catalytic converters recovered in Jeffersontown investigation
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Noah Clare, 3, and Amber Clare, 16, had been found...
Noah and Amber Clare found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial

Latest News

Indictment in TikTok case - 6:00 p.m.
Indictment in TikTok case - 6:00 p.m.
WAVE 11:00 BACKUP
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
3 dead, 2 critical after Andrews ISD band bus crash in Big Spring
Zeon Chemical Plant in Louisville, Kentucky
Chemical release in Rubbertown triggers LENS Alert