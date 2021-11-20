FORECAST: Rainy Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rainy Sunday

Frigid Start to the Work Week

Thanksgiving Rain Chance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few light showers are possible late Saturday night, but most of the rain moves in after midnight.

Temperatures hold steady overall after dropping into the 40s during the evening.

Expect a rainy Sunday with showers ahead of a cold front that will push the rain out by Sunday evening.

Once the rain ends Sunday evening, clouds will clear and temperatures will drop below freezing by sunrise.

Monday will bring the sunshine back with cold temperatures all day. Highs will be in the 30s.

Cold wind chills will keep the “feels like” numbers in the 20s much of the day.

We will feel the chill early Tuesday morning with the coldest temperatures of the season so far as we drop to the mid to lower 20s.

We keep the sunshine on Tuesday and temperatures begin to edge back up for Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.

Our next system will bring a rain chance on Thanksgiving day.

