FORECAST: Warmer but more clouds today

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCE: Light rain breaks out overnight into Sunday

VERY COLD: Lows into the teens/20s Monday Night with even colder wind chills

THANKSGIVING: Light rain chances increasing a bit more but nothing heavy expected; highs around 50

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will start to increase throughout the day ahead with a stronger wind gust from the south kicking in as well. That wind will warm most areas into the 50s. Very light rain will start to break out after 10pm into the overnight hours. Temperatures hold steady overall after dropping into the 40s during the evening. Rainy Sunday expected as showers feed ahead of a cold front that will push south of the area by Sunday Evening. Rain ends fairly quick Sunday Night. It will be a colder night with lows below freezing by sunrise.

FORECAST

Today Mostly Cloudy & Breezy Rain Chance 20% High 56°

Tonight Few Showers Late Rain Chance 40% Low 45°

Sunday Rain Rain Chance 80% High 52°

Sunday Night Partly Cloudy Rain Chance 20% Low 30°

