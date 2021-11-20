Former Kentucky teacher sentenced to more than five years in prison for sexual abuse

Support Local Businesses
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (Herald Leader/WYMT) - A former Harrison County teacher has been sentenced to six years in prison for the sexual abuse of a student, according to the Herald Leader.

On Tuesday, 40-year-old Amanda Carol Phillips was sentenced in Harrison Circuit Court.

The time of the abuse was July 2018.

According to a pending lawsuit filed in the Harrison Circuit Court in 2019, on behalf of a child allegedly victimized by Phillips, the boy was in Phillips’ special need class for fourth and fifth grade.

The lawsuit continues and alleges the abuse happened for at least six months. It suggests the abuse occurred at the home of Phillips and her husband.

The suit alleges Phillips admitted to the abuse.

In August, she pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree sexual abuse. In addition to her prison sentence, she was ordered to surrender her teaching certificate and will not be eligible to work in a school in any position.

The judge in Phillips’ case ordered she serve at least 85 percent of her six-year sentence.

Before she is released, she will be required to complete a sex offender treatment program, according to the judgment.

After her release, she is subject to five years of supervision and will be required to remain on the sex offender registry for the rest of her life.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

