Man arrested in connection with multiple ATM robberies across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged after an alleged spree of multiple robberies at ATM machines across the city, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Armond Langford, 28, has been charged with eight counts of robbery-first degree, seven counts of robbery-second degree, two charges of theft by unlawful taking and two charges of attempted theft by unlawful taking.

According to an arrest report, Langford was listed as a suspect in a string of robberies that began on August 13.

LMPD asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect on Nov. 10 after being caught on camera. At the time, police said the suspect had committed robberies at around 15 ATM locations.

Investigation revealed the suspect as Langford, who was located on Nov. 19 entering a restaurant on the 1800 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

Police said Langford was read his rights and confessed to multiple open cases of robbery within the city.

The report states that Langford would approach victims while at drive-thru ATMs and steal the money they were withdrawing. Police said most of the incidents involved Langford approaching the victim and stealing the money while armed with a handgun, a knife, or a rock.

Some victims received minor injuries as they were robbed, according to the report. Police also said there were two attempted robberies caught on camera where the suspect had tried to steal the money and the victims got away.

Langford is accused of stealing $2,700 in cash from victims.

In court Friday, the judge placed Langford on a $150,000 cash bond. His next court date is on Nov. 29.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.