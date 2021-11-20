Organization works to help the needy just in time for the holidays

NEW ALBANY, IND. (WAVE) - Long lasting impacts from the pandemic continue to affect families during the holiday season.

To overcome these economic challenges, local families are working with Miles for Merry Miracles to help those in need.

“We shop with our volunteers; they come with their angel sponsors,” Co-President Myla Tissandier said.

This is the busiest time of the year for the organization. Many events, like the Gift of Giving, are held each year.

“It’s a fun event that people like to bring their friends with and their family,” Tissandier said. “These angels are in a low poverty situation in their life. Most of the time they can’t afford gifts or clothes.”

Through the generous support of the community, these families are given food and clothes to get through the holiday.

“The kids don’t necessarily know the gifts come from us. We like to make it as secret as possible,“ Tissandier said.

Approximately 60 to 80 families have been helped each year over the last 13 years.

Normally the organization has a massive event leading up to this day including a 5k run, but it was scaled back this year due to COVID.

“People will come back next year. They tell their friends; they tell their families. It just makes people feel good to give back to the community.

Click here to learn more about Miles for Merry Miracles.

