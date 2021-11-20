Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Organization works to help the needy just in time for the holidays

Toy donation
Toy donation(wwny)
By Ken Baker
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ALBANY, IND. (WAVE) - Long lasting impacts from the pandemic continue to affect families during the holiday season.

To overcome these economic challenges, local families are working with Miles for Merry Miracles to help those in need.

“We shop with our volunteers; they come with their angel sponsors,” Co-President Myla Tissandier said.

This is the busiest time of the year for the organization. Many events, like the Gift of Giving, are held each year.

“It’s a fun event that people like to bring their friends with and their family,” Tissandier said. “These angels are in a low poverty situation in their life. Most of the time they can’t afford gifts or clothes.”

Through the generous support of the community, these families are given food and clothes to get through the holiday.

“The kids don’t necessarily know the gifts come from us. We like to make it as secret as possible,“ Tissandier said.

Approximately 60 to 80 families have been helped each year over the last 13 years.

Normally the organization has a massive event leading up to this day including a 5k run, but it was scaled back this year due to COVID.

“People will come back next year. They tell their friends; they tell their families. It just makes people feel good to give back to the community.

Click here to learn more about Miles for Merry Miracles.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred O’Bannon and his sister, Nezze Wilson
Man shot, killed on Watterson Expressway identified; officer, suspect also shot
Cell phone video has captured the moment when a student appears to pull a gun on another...
Student pulls gun on other student at Iroquois High School
Keyshaun Stewart, the alleged gunman in a Shively officer-involved shooting, is a 25-year-old...
Convicted felon accused of killing father of 5, shooting officer in Shively identified
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert

Latest News

WAVE 6PM WEEKEND
Local and national retailers suggest buying Christmas trees early this year due to a national...
Retailers advise buying Christmas trees early due to shortage
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after Andrews band bus crash in Big Spring
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE 3 News Sports Director Kent Taylor...
Inside the Cards, Nov. 20 2021