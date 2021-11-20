Retailers advise buying Christmas trees early due to shortage

BUNCOMBE, IL (WAVE/WPSD) - Local and national retailers suggest buying Christmas trees early this year due to a national shortage of live and artificial trees.

Numerous reasons including supply chain issues, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and others have contributed to the shortage.

Frazier fir trees have lined up at Allen Farms in Illinois, a shipment that was hard to come by.

“It’s a little bit of an ordeal but, we’re thankful we got our trees,” Allen James of Allen Farms said. “I’ve seen people online looking for 800 trees and are unable to get trees.”

James said the farm couldn’t get all the fir trees they wanted and paid almost double to get them.

“The taller the tree, the harder to get,” James said. “9 foot and above, those were hard for us to get, they are hard to get anywhere.”

Some places have set out signs reading they don’t have trees this year.

“We do not have a supplier that had what we traditionally sold so we decided against it,” Joe Weitlauf of Knights of Columbus said.

Retailers are urging people to Christmas shop early, be prepared to pay up to double of last year’s costs and to remember that having a tree up longer means it will need extra care.

