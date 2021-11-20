Support Local Businesses
Suspect in TikTok hand signal rescue case indicted by grand jury

James Herbert Brick is facing charges of unlawful imprisonment and possession of matter of a sexual performance by a minor.(Laurel Co. Correctional Center)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The man charged after a driver noticed a girl give a hand gesture made popular on TikTok is now facing a much higher bond.

James Herbert Brick was arrested after a driver noticed the passenger with him give a hand signal for “I need help.”

A grand jury in Laurel County returned an indictment against Brick this morning.

The 61-year-old North Carolina man has been in a Southern Kentucky jail for two weeks and today, he learned it’s going to be a lot tougher to get out of that lock-up.

Brick was indicted on one count of kidnapping. Police officials say the 16-year-old girl with him wanted to get away and gave passing drivers a hand signal made popular on TikTok.

“With our grand jury scheduling, the 60 day rule would have run before our next January grand jury date,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele. “He would have been released, and we expect more charges once more evidence is evaluated.”

Police said the girl left North Carolina with Brick willingly but later wanted to escape. He refused and the girl told police he threatened to kill her pets or himself in front of her if she did. Instead, she gave drivers the signal that many police and even the prosecutor had been unaware of.

“But you know the victim was obviously very conscious of that she was doing,” Steele added. “Asking for help. Good for her. She did a good job.”

James Brick will be back in court January 19th when he could face additional charges.

