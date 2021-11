Touchdown Friday Night: Nov. 19 scores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Nov. 19:

Bethlehem 49, Kentucky Country Day 10

Indianapolis Cathedral 52, New Albany 13

Male 56, North Hardin 0

Trinity 38, Ryle 18

St. X 42, Daviess Co. 6

Paducah Tilghman 41, Christian Academy-Louisville 34

South Warren 47, South Oldham 13

Owensboro 56, Bullitt Central 12

Mayfield 48, Green County 6

Glasgow 48, Bardstown 42

Logan County 52, Spencer County 14

Franklin County 49, Allen County-Scottsville 12

