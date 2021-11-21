Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

About 80 thieves ransack department store near San Francisco

Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft.
Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities and witnesses say about 80 people, some wearing ski masks and wielding crow bars, swarmed a department store in the San Francisco Bay Area, stealing merchandise before fleeing in dozens of cars.

Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft Saturday night at the Nordstrom in Walnut Creek.

The incident came a day after police said several high-end stores in San Francisco’s Union Square were broken into by a large group of people who smashed windows, stole merchandise, and then ran to waiting cars.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to the scene around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday,
Coroner identifies victims killed in crash on Westport Road
Keyshaun Stewart, the alleged gunman in a Shively officer-involved shooting, is a 25-year-old...
Convicted felon accused of killing father of 5, shooting officer in Shively identified
Fred O’Bannon and his sister, Nezze Wilson
Man shot, killed on Watterson Expressway identified; officer, suspect also shot
A deadly gas station shooting would be Louisville's 173rd homicide of the year, tying the...
Coroner releases identity of victim killed in gas station shooting
Se Dar Be and Sadid Mot
Parents charged with selling 13-year-old daughter into marriage

Latest News

FILE - An Israeli police officer stands guard as a religious Jew in Army uniform visits the...
Hamas gunman kills 1, hurts 4 in Jerusalem before police shoot him dead
Demonstrators protest the Kyle Rittenhouse case decision at the "Reject the Verdict" rally in...
Louisville Protesters respond to Rittenhouse verdict
This undated photo provided by Greater Manchester Police shows taxi driver David Perry and his...
Taxi driver hurt in UK blast says it’s a miracle he’s alive
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Biden’s political standing fuels Democratic worry about 2024