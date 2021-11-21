Support Local Businesses
Coroner identifies victims killed in crash on Westport Road

Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to the scene around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday,(WILX)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Deputy Coroner released the identity of the two victims killed in a crash Saturday night.

Margaret Herbig, 76, and George Herbig, 82, were pronounced dead at the scene on the 4500 block of Wesport Road, according to the coroner’s office.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to the crash site around 5:00 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

The investigation revealed that the SUV, occupied by the Herbig’s, attempted to make a left turn southbound Ambridge Drive onto eastbound Westport Road, Mitchell said.

When turning, the SUV crashed into a passenger vehicle that was driving Westbound on Westport Road.

The other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

