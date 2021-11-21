Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Employee at NJ Starbucks tests positive for hepatitis A, possibly exposing customers

A food handler at a Starbucks in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, could have spread hepatitis A.
A food handler at a Starbucks in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, could have spread hepatitis A.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A food handler at a New Jersey Starbucks has tested positive for hepatitis A, potentially exposing customers.

Camden County health officials said the worker could have spread hepatitis to customers who visited the store in Gloucester Township.

Anyone who made a purchase at the Starbucks at 1490 Blackwood Clementon Road in the past few weeks could be at risk for infection.

The specific dates in question are Nov. 4 through Nov. 6 and Nov. 11 through Nov. 13.

The Camden County Health Department has set up vaccine clinics for customers who were affected.

If Starbucks customers can’t make it to one of the clinics, they are encouraged to see their primary care physician.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to the scene around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday,
Two people killed in crash on Westport Road
Keyshaun Stewart, the alleged gunman in a Shively officer-involved shooting, is a 25-year-old...
Convicted felon accused of killing father of 5, shooting officer in Shively identified
Fred O’Bannon and his sister, Nezze Wilson
Man shot, killed on Watterson Expressway identified; officer, suspect also shot
A deadly gas station shooting would be Louisville's 173rd homicide of the year, tying the...
Coroner releases identity of victim killed in gas station shooting
Se Dar Be and Sadid Mot
Parents charged with selling 13-year-old daughter into marriage

Latest News

FILE - Pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass., June 15, 2018.
Cap on drug price hikes for privately insured sparks battle
FILE - An Israeli police officer stands guard as a religious Jew in Army uniform visits the...
Palestinian kills 1, hurts 4 in Jerusalem before police shoot him dead
Chilly temperatures remain to start the week.
FORECAST: Weekend ends with rounds of rain, chilly temperatures
Megaspider is a funnel-web spider that is more than 3 inches foot-to-foot, according to...
Meet ‘Megaspider,’ the biggest of its kind ever seen at Australian zoo