Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Food insecurities continue to affect many

Many food banks said inflation could increase the need for food and items.
Many food banks said inflation could increase the need for food and items.(unsplash.com)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/CNN) - Foodbanks across the country are bracing for the holiday season as an increased number of people may need help.

Despite the demand decrease since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, one out of eight people in the U.S. may still experience food insecurity this year, according to Feeding America.

”19 to 20 months later, we’re still running more than double the food volume from the pre-pandemic period,” President and CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank Michael Flood said.

Many food banks said inflation could increase the need for food and items.

“We fill the gaps with food purchases for what we’re not seeing in the donated inventory,” Flood said. “And that’s where we’re seeing some struggles.”

It’s not necessarily low income families needing the extra food either.

“People who are trying to stay current with their rent, with their mortgage, with their car payment, their insurance, trying to get, you know, their kids to school,” Manny Flores, Executive Director of North Valley Caring Services said.

People like Maria Torralva who receive food donations three times a month, are also dealing with higher food prices.

”Very expensive, very high prices and everything so that’s impossible to get some food at the grocery store,” Torralva said.

In the Louisville area, Dare to Care partnered with local social service agencies such as food pantries, shelters and emergency kitchens to distribute food to the community.

In the past year, Dare to Care has provided 21.7 million meals to the community.

For more information on how to help Dare to Care, click here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to the scene around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday,
Coroner identifies victims killed in crash on Westport Road
Keyshaun Stewart, the alleged gunman in a Shively officer-involved shooting, is a 25-year-old...
Convicted felon accused of killing father of 5, shooting officer in Shively identified
Fred O’Bannon and his sister, Nezze Wilson
Man shot, killed on Watterson Expressway identified; officer, suspect also shot
A deadly gas station shooting would be Louisville's 173rd homicide of the year, tying the...
Coroner releases identity of victim killed in gas station shooting
Se Dar Be and Sadid Mot
Parents charged with selling 13-year-old daughter into marriage

Latest News

YMCA hosts vaccine clinic for kids
Norton offers COVID-19 vaccine at YMCA
Louisville Protesters respond to Rittenhouse verdict
Louisville Protesters respond to Rittenhouse verdict
Numerous reasons including supply chain issues, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and...
Retailers advise buying Christmas trees early due to shortage
Demonstrators protest the Kyle Rittenhouse case decision at the "Reject the Verdict" rally in...
Louisville Protesters respond to Rittenhouse verdict