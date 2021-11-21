Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Drying out this evening; chilly overnight

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCE: Rain continues into the afternoon; drying out this afternoon/evening
  • VERY COLD: Lows into the teens and low 20s Monday night
  • THANKSGIVING: Light rain remains in the forecast; highs around 50°

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain continues to push through the region through the morning and into the early afternoon. Temperatures today look to hover in the 40s.

Rain moves east this evening, with clouds gradually decreasing overnight. Temperatures fall into the 20s tonight behind the cold front.

While more sunshine is in Monday’s forecast, temperatures will still be quite cold. Look for highs in the 30s to near 40°. Breezy conditions will make it feel like the 20s throughout the day. Mainly clear skies and cold conditions are expected Monday night. Look for lows in the 20s.

After a frigid start on Tuesday we’ll see highs in the 40s by the afternoon with the help of some sunshine. We continue to watch for showers in the forecast on Thanksgiving Day.

