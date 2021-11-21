Louisville Protesters respond to Rittenhouse verdict

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Speaking on the steps of the Hall of Justice in Louisville, demonstrators expressed anger and frustration with the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case. Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges related to shooting three men during a protest in Wisconsin last year.

The “Reject the Verdict” rally was organized by the Louisville chapters of Showing up for Racial Justice and Black Lives Matter. Around 50 people attended the event and took turns on the microphone to speak to their frustrations.

Demonstrator Russ Funk said the court worked as the patriarchy planned.

“The system is not broken,” Funk said. “The system works exactly like it’s supposed to work. The system is stacked.”

The central theme of the rally was the idea that the justice system is rigged. Israel McCullogh, who demonstrated throughout the Breonna Taylor protests, echoed Funk’s sentiment.

“It’s a tale of two justices in America,” McCullogh said. “It doesn’t surprise me how the outcome came out. We are still continuing with the same injustice that we have had to deal with since last year or even before the killing of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.”

Louisville mayoral candidate Shameka Parrish-Wright quoted Martin Luther King saying nobody can sit out the racial justice movement.

“The hottest place in hell is reserved for those who remain neutral in times of great moral conflict,” Parrish-Wright said. “We are in moral conflict, and if anybody is supposed to be neutral, that is the judge.”

Kentucky State Representative Attica Scott said the verdict hurt her and her son deeply, adding that Kentucky has a role to play in the movement going forward.

“Our battle is not over,” Scott said. “It did not begin or end in Kenosha, Wisconsin. It has to continue right here in Louisville, Kentucky.”

LSURJ activist Anice Chenault spurred people to action, saying everyone needs to be willing to have uncomfortable conversations around the dinner table, especially at Thanksgiving.

“Every time we don’t say something, there is an assumption that we agree,” Chenault said. “We have to dispel that assumption because we do not agree. There are so many of us that do not agree.”

