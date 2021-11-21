Norton offers COVID-19 vaccine at YMCA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some vaccine clinics are seeing longer lines as both children and adults are looking to get the shot.

Governor Andy Beshear said the state is seeing more children vaccinated each day than was ever anticipated.

More than 100 people got in line for either a booster or their first dose of the vaccine at the YMCA in West Louisville.

“I don’t want to get sick and get COVID,” JCPS student Tariq Trowell said.

Trowell said he has seen firsthand just how dangerous COVID-19 can be.

“My family has gotten it already. It’s getting closer and closer. My sister and my grandfather had it,” Trowell added.

Trowell had to quarantine and stay home from school because of exposure.

Governor Beshear said it was good to see so many children like Trowell getting in line for shots. Beshear contributed the rising interest in vaccinations to education.

“The data is not just good it’s incredible about how safe it is. We all want to get back to normal, especially for our kids,” Beshear said.

Norton Healthcare is giving shots inside the YMCA at its healthcare facility. This clinic is open every Saturday.

While some walk-ins are taken, the provider would like appointments to be made through its online portal.

This is not only a clinic for children, but adults can get booster shots here if needed.

“You absolutely need your booster. Waning immunity is real and we want to make sure you are just as safe as you were right after you got that second shot,” Beshear added.

The Governor urged folks to get the booster shot ahead of family gatherings this holiday season, if not already done.

