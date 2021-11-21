‘That intersection has just become very, very dangerous’: Neighbor speaks on deadly Westport Road crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Deputy Coroner released the identity of the two victims killed in a crash Saturday night.

Margaret Herbig, 76, and George Herbig, 82, were pronounced dead at the scene on the 4500 block of Westport Road, according to the coroner’s office.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to the crash site around 5:00 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

The investigation revealed that the SUV, occupied by the Herbig’s, attempted to make a left turn southbound Ambridge Drive onto eastbound Westport Road, Mitchell said.

When turning, the SUV crashed into a passenger vehicle that was driving westbound on Westport Road.

The other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Herbigs lived right around the corner from where they crashed, according to neighbors.

Freda Manion has lived near the Westport Road and Ambridge Drive intersection for more than 40 years and said both the amount of traffic and the number of crashes in that area have grown over time.

“That intersection has just become very, very dangerous, almost impossible to make a left turn from Ambridge Drive onto Westport Road, and I think that might be the result of that situation,” Manion said.

Manion and other neighbors told WAVE 3 News when they leave their neighborhood, they purposely avoid driving through the intersection and take the long way instead.

They believe installing a traffic light at the intersection would reduce the number of accidents.

“If we had a traffic light there it would be wonderful,” Manion said. “I don’t know that in this situation it would have helped, but I know that it would help this neighborhood to be able to safely merge onto Westport Road to make a left.”

WAVE 3 News reached out to Metro Councilwoman Paula McCraney who represents District 7 about the possibility of adding a traffic light at the Westport Road and Ambridge Drive intersection.

McCraney said she is waiting for the traffic report from LMPD to figure out the actual cause of the accident before making any decisions.

LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

