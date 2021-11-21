Support Local Businesses
Two people killed in crash on Westport Road

Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to the scene around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday,(WILX)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A car crash near the 4500 block of Westport Road has left two people dead.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to the scene around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

The investigation revealed the driver of an SUV attempted to make a left turn southbound Ambridge Drive onto eastbound Westport Road, Mitchell said.

When turning, the SUV hit a passenger vehicle that was driving Westbound on Westport Road. The driver and passenger in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver and passenger were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

