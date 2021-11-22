2nd arrest made Ashby Lane in ambush attack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a woman for her role in the surprise attack during an attempt to kill a man last month.

Chelsey Rae Jones, 27, of Louisville, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections November 19 on nine counts of wanton endangerment.

Jones is accused of being one of several people who on October 17 was involved in the firing of multiple shots at a man as he was exiting his car after arriving at his Ashby Lane home.

LMPD say intended victim was able to take cover and return fire in self-defense. During the exchange of gunfire, bullets struck nearby homes endangering the lives of the intended victim and eight people living in the nearby homes.

The other person charged in the ambush, Thomas L. Jones, 28, of Louisville, was arrested on Nov. 1. He is charged with one count of attempted murder and nine counts of wanton endangerment. Online jail records show Thomas Jones is currently in the Home Incarceration Program.

During her arraignment this morning at LMDC, bond for Jones was reduced from the original $50,000 cash to just posting 10% of that amount. She was ordered to not possess any firearms or have contact with the co-defendants or the location where the shooting too place.

Jones next court date was set for November 30 at the Hall of Justice.

