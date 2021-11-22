DaBaby helps feed 100 families for Thanksgiving at Walmart in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Music star DaBaby was surrounded by hundreds of fans and supporters as he went to a Walmart in Charlotte to help feed 100 families for Thanksgiving.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, first announced the giveaway on Instagram, saying he was paying for Thanksgiving for 100 families as soon as he got back in Charlotte.

The event “Billion Dollar Baby Ent. Thanksgiving Giveaway” happened at the Walmart on North Tryon Street at 3 p.m. The musician gave away 100 gift cards worth $100 at the event.

In total, $10,000 was given out.

EARLIER: @DaBabyDaBaby surrounded by hundreds of fans at a #Charlotte Walmart.



He passed out gift cards to 100 families to shop for #Thanksgiving.



We'll have more at 11. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/iYuM1DaP1n — Brandon Hamilton (@BHAMonTV) November 22, 2021

In videos posted to social media, you can see hundreds of DaBaby’s supporters gathered around him.

“For any families we couldn’t get to, stay tuned for more details,” DaBaby wrote on a social media post, hinting at more opportunities to help families in the Charlotte area.

This isn’t the first time the Charlotte native has come to Charlotte to give back.

In 2020, he came back to provide meals for Thanksgiving, hold a voting drive and host a community discussion on racism and criminal justice.

Since 2019, DaBaby has hosted an annual “Billion Dollar Baby Christmas” in Charlotte where he gives away gifts to more than 200 children in the community.

On Thanksgiving 2020, DaBaby turned a parking lot into an outdoor restaurant to help feed the homeless community and all those in need as part of his ‘We All Eat’ initiative. The event fed more than 300 people in Uptown Charlotte.

Although he has dealt with more than a fair share of controversy - DaBaby continuously comes back to Charlotte to give back to the community and encourage positive change.

