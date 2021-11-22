Diabetic man subject of Golden Alert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a Louisville man with medical issues.

Stevan Donovan, 21, was last seen walking away from his home in the 6400 block of Hackel Drive around 11 a.m. November 21.

Donovan is 5′10″ and weighs 150 pounds. No description of the clothing he was wearing was given.

According to his caregiver, Donovan is a diabetic and requires medication. He also has other medical conditions.

Anyone who has seen Stevan Donovan is asked to call 911 or the LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

