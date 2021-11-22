FORECAST: Clear and cold tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Coldest of the season so far

Rain chances increase for Thanksgiving

Chilly shopping weather Friday & Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s shaping up to be the coldest night of the season so far with widespread 20s heading into Tuesday morning.

It’ll be clear overnight, helping to accelerate the temperature drop.

Tuesday features full sunshine and highs climbing back into the 40s during the afternoon. Expect a mostly clear sky Tuesday night as temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s.

Though the forecast for Wednesday remains dry, clouds will increase through the day ahead of our next system for Thanksgiving on Thursday. Highs will reach into the 50s Wednesday afternoon.

Rain chances will increase Thursday for Thanksgiving as a cold front slides through the region.

You can expect highs near 50 degrees for turkey day, but turning much cooler for holiday shopping Friday.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.