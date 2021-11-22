Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Dry and chilly to start the week

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • THANKSGIVING DAY: A cold front brings rain to the region
  • BLACK FRIDAY: Sunny and chilly

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see some clouds moving in this morning, however, most clouds look to clear during the afternoon. Highs today max out in the 30s and low 40s.

We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight which will allow temperatures to drop to the coldest temperatures of the season so far. Lows will end up in the 20s by tomorrow morning.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the 40s. Tuesday night features mostly clear skies and lows in the 20s and low 30s.

Clouds increase on Wednesday ahead of our Thanksgiving front. Rounds of rain are expected on Thursday but move

out of the region by Black Friday.

