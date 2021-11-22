FORECAST: More sunshine this afternoon; very cold overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES

THANKSGIVING DAY: A cold front brings rain to the region

BLACK FRIDAY: Sunny and chilly

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After dealing with clouds this morning, we’ll see more sunshine this afternoon. Highs today max out in the 30s and low 40s.

We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight, which will allow temperatures to potentially drop to the coldest temperatures of the season so far. Lows will end up in the 20s by tomorrow morning.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the 40s.

Tuesday night features mostly clear skies and lows in the 20s and low 30s.

Clouds increase on Wednesday ahead of our Thanksgiving front. Rounds of rain are expected on Thursday; there remains the potential for some snowflakes mixing in with the rain Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.