Gov. Beshear: COVID case reports increase ahead of Thanksgiving

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear warned Kentuckians ahead of the holidays to be very careful as cases have risen over the past four weeks.

“As tired as we are of dealing with COVID, we can’t pretend like it is not still with us,” Beshear said.

Saturday’s case report was the highest Saturday in four weeks with 2,048 new cases and 42 additional deaths due to COVID-19.

Sunday was also the highest Sunday in four weeks with 1,018 new cases and 15 additional deaths.

On Monday, case reports included 822 new cases and 44 additional deaths due to the virus.

Kentucky’s positivity rate has also risen to 6.56 percent.

“We’re going to have to watch this very closely; our testing has been fairly steady, so something real is happening,” Beshear said.

Beshear confirmed there were now less than 30 hospitals in the commonwealth now dealing with staffing shortages.

Tips were provided to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during holiday gatherings, including:

Get vaccinated

Get your booster

Do not attend a gathering if you feel sick

Wear masks if indoors and unvaccinated and/or not boosted

Keep attendance numbers low

“Nobody wants to look back at their Thanksgiving or Christmas and realize that was when somebody got really sick who’s no longer with us,” Beshear said.

So far, 2,650,790 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine series. 504,028 Kentuckians have received their booster shots.

For more information on vaccines and to find an appointment in your area, click or tap here.

