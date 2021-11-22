Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Growing number of adults don’t expect to ever have children, survey says

About 44% of non-parents surveyed said it is not too likely or not at all likely that they will...
About 44% of non-parents surveyed said it is not too likely or not at all likely that they will have children someday.(Monkey Business Images // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A rising number of adults in the United States who are not already parents say they are unlikely to ever have children, according to a recent survey conducted by the Pew Research Center.

About 44% of non-parents surveyed said it is not too likely or not at all likely that they will have children someday.

The majority of those who fell in that category said they “just don’t want to have children,” according to the results of the survey.

Other reasons for the response ranged from medical or financial reasons to the state of the world or concerns about climate change.

Meanwhile, 74% of those surveyed who are already parents said they are unlikely to have more kids – mostly for age or medical reasons.

The poll took place from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24, 2021, and asked a series of questions to roughly 9,700 panelists with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.6 percentage points.

Of those surveyed, 3,866 were between the ages of 18-49.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaret and George Herbig were identified as the two victims killed in a crash on Westport Road.
Coroner identifies victims killed in crash on Westport Road
Treymont Rucker-McKellery, 28, is a person of interest regarding the shooting of a 10-year-old
10-year-old shot and killed in Shelbyville
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute
Keyshaun Stewart, the alleged gunman in a Shively officer-involved shooting, is a 25-year-old...
Convicted felon accused of killing father of 5, shooting officer in Shively identified
Demonstrators protest the Kyle Rittenhouse case decision at the "Reject the Verdict" rally in...
Louisville Protesters respond to Rittenhouse verdict

Latest News

A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
LIVE: Officials give briefing on fatal Wisconsin parade crash
Listen up! Hearing aids will soon be available over the counter
Listen up! Hearing aids will soon be available over the counter
Listen up! Hearing aids will soon be available over the counter
Listen up! Hearing aids will soon be available over the counter
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Antwain Fowler, viral star for ‘Where we about to eat at’ video, dies at age 6
WAVE EVENING BACKUP