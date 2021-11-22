Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Gun at Western High School marks 12 incidents of guns at JCPS schools this year

On Monday morning, officers responded to Western High School after a student was suspected of...
On Monday morning, officers responded to Western High School after a student was suspected of having a weapon.(WAVE 3 News)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the twelfth time in three months, a student has brought a gun to JCPS school grounds.

On Monday morning, officers responded to Western High School after a student was suspected of having a weapon.

According to police, those suspicions were true after they found the student had a loaded gun.

JCPS security cited the student who was then released.

This is the second gun incident at Western this month. On November 4th, another student was also found with a gun. That weapon was loaded as well.

This latest incident comes four days after cell phone video captured a student pointing a gun at another student right after school at Iroquois High School.

That incident was also the third time the school had encountered a student with a gun, including a gun brought to school on the first day of class and on November 3rd, when a student was found with an airsoft gun.

A letter was sent to parents of Western High School Monday afternoon:

Dear Western Family,

I value being a part of your child’s education and I always want to keep the lines of communication open with our families.  This communication is important to ensure you have the most accurate account of what took place and to dispel any rumors.

This morning, a handgun was found in a student’s backpack. The weapon was never used in a threatening manner.  The student will be disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook and will face legal consequences.

The item was found after a report from a student.  This is a reminder “If you see something or hear something, say something”.

The health, safety and well-being of your child are of the utmost importance.  We understand you may have questions about what happened this morning.  Please feel free to contact my office.

Sincerely,

Anthony Sieg, Principal

Western High School

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaret and George Herbig were identified as the two victims killed in a crash on Westport Road.
Coroner identifies victims killed in crash on Westport Road
Treymont Rucker-McKellery, 28, is a person of interest regarding the shooting of a 10-year-old
10-year-old shot and killed in Shelbyville
Chelsey Rae Jones, 27, of Louisville, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections November 19...
2nd arrest made Ashby Lane in ambush attack
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Keyshaun Stewart, the alleged gunman in a Shively officer-involved shooting, is a 25-year-old...
Convicted felon accused of killing father of 5, shooting officer in Shively identified

Latest News

Thanksgiving travel lines
Thanksgiving travel advice to Louisville passengers: arrive early, be patient
Name of man who died after crash on I-71 released
A Golden Alert has been issued for Stevan Donovan, 21, a Louisville man with medical issues.
Diabetic man subject of Golden Alert
Chelsey Rae Jones, 27, of Louisville, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections November 19...
2nd arrest made Ashby Lane in ambush attack