Gun at Western High School marks 12 incidents of guns at JCPS schools this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the twelfth time in three months, a student has brought a gun to JCPS school grounds.

On Monday morning, officers responded to Western High School after a student was suspected of having a weapon.

According to police, those suspicions were true after they found the student had a loaded gun.

JCPS security cited the student who was then released.

This is the second gun incident at Western this month. On November 4th, another student was also found with a gun. That weapon was loaded as well.

This latest incident comes four days after cell phone video captured a student pointing a gun at another student right after school at Iroquois High School.

That incident was also the third time the school had encountered a student with a gun, including a gun brought to school on the first day of class and on November 3rd, when a student was found with an airsoft gun.

A letter was sent to parents of Western High School Monday afternoon:

Dear Western Family,

I value being a part of your child’s education and I always want to keep the lines of communication open with our families. This communication is important to ensure you have the most accurate account of what took place and to dispel any rumors.

This morning, a handgun was found in a student’s backpack. The weapon was never used in a threatening manner. The student will be disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook and will face legal consequences.

The item was found after a report from a student. This is a reminder “If you see something or hear something, say something”.

The health, safety and well-being of your child are of the utmost importance. We understand you may have questions about what happened this morning. Please feel free to contact my office.

Sincerely,

Anthony Sieg, Principal

Western High School

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.