Man injured in crash on I-71 dies

(Pexels)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The driver of a car involved in a crash late Sunday has died from his injuires.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on I-71 South at the Watterson Expressway (I-264). According to LMPD, the car was taking a turn in the curve when it began to slide and struck an SUV parked on the shoulder of the road.

The driver, who was the only occupant, was taken to University Hospital with critical injuires and died this morning.

The name of the driver has not been released.

The accident is under investigation by the LMPD Traffic Unit.

