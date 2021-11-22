Support Local Businesses
Man killed in hit-and-run on Grade Lane identified

Officers responded to the intersection around 9 a.m. Sunday after reports of a pedestrian struck
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 48-year-old man who was hit and killed in south Louisville Sunday morning has been identified by officials.

Ricky L. Taylor, from Louisville, died due to multiple blunt force injuries after being hit on the intersection of Grade Lane and Melton Avenue on Sunday.

Officers responded to the intersection around 9 a.m. Sunday after reports of a pedestrian struck, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis. Police found Taylor at the location, who had died at the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed Taylor had been walking north on Grade Lane when he was hit by a sedan. The vehicle kept traveling north and did not stop, police confirmed.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or to use LMPD’s online tip portal.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

