Man sentenced for assaulting 9-year-old with machete in NKY

Estevan Portugues (Photo: Kenton County Detention Center)
Estevan Portugues (Photo: Kenton County Detention Center)(WDBJ)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Guatemalan national was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for assaulting a young boy with a machete in Covington.

The assault happened in May 2019 when Estevan Portugues stabbed a then-9-year-old victim, according to Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders.

Sanders says Portugues was so drunk at the time of the assault that he doesn’t remember it.

“Police tried to interrogate this defendant immediately after the attack, but [Portugues] was so intoxicated, the Spanish-speaking officer couldn’t understand him,” said Sanders.

The prosecutor says the boy’s shoulder blade kept him from serious injury: “An inch or two in either direction and it could have been life-threatening.”

The victim, now 12, has fully recovered.

Portugues pleaded guilty in such a way that he conceded the prosecution had enough evidence to convict him, but he did not admit to the crime itself.

The plea agreement also requires Portugues to agree to deportation once he is released from prison.

