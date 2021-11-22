Mayor Fischer emphasizes Light up Louisville safety measures following Wisconsin tragedy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least five people were killed after an SUV plowed into a Wisconsin holiday parade on Sunday.

The incident may have some people thinking twice about attending crowded public events.

The city of Louisville experienced a parade tragedy in 2016 when two teens opened fire during the Pegasus Parade, injuring two people. The 17-year-old-boy and 14-year-old girl who were shot survived from their injuries.

Investigators later found one of the suspects knew one of the victims prior to the shooting.

At the time, police were concerned why the teens would shoot into a thick crowd of people with small children and uniformed police officers. Now, officials are trying to comprehend the Wisconsin tragedy.

Mayor Greg Fischer said the city is doing everything they can to make sure the upcoming Light up Louisville event is safe for people to attend.

Fischer said the special events team is already working with LMPD on implementing safety measures along with limiting access to streets.

“In terms of traffic control, we’ve hardened access to events like this with garbage trucks and big vehicles that can’t be moved to make sure there is not a vehicular threat,” Fischer said.

To know which streets will be closed on Friday for the Light up Louisville event, click here.

