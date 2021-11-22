Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Mayor Fischer emphasizes Light up Louisville safety measures following Wisconsin tragedy

Mayor Greg Fischer said the city is doing everything they can to make sure the upcoming Light...
Mayor Greg Fischer said the city is doing everything they can to make sure the upcoming Light up Louisville event is safe for people to attend.(WAVE 3 News)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least five people were killed after an SUV plowed into a Wisconsin holiday parade on Sunday. 

The incident may have some people thinking twice about attending crowded public events.

The city of Louisville experienced a parade tragedy in 2016 when two teens opened fire during the Pegasus Parade, injuring two people. The 17-year-old-boy and 14-year-old girl who were shot survived from their injuries.

Investigators later found one of the suspects knew one of the victims prior to the shooting.

At the time, police were concerned why the teens would shoot into a thick crowd of people with small children and uniformed police officers. Now, officials are trying to comprehend the Wisconsin tragedy.

Mayor Greg Fischer said the city is doing everything they can to make sure the upcoming Light up Louisville event is safe for people to attend.

Fischer said the special events team is already working with LMPD on implementing safety measures along with limiting access to streets.

“In terms of traffic control, we’ve hardened access to events like this with garbage trucks and big vehicles that can’t be moved to make sure there is not a vehicular threat,” Fischer said.

To know which streets will be closed on Friday for the Light up Louisville event, click here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaret and George Herbig were identified as the two victims killed in a crash on Westport Road.
‘That intersection has just become very, very dangerous’: Neighbor speaks on deadly Westport Road crash
Treymont Rucker-McKellery, 28, is a person of interest regarding the shooting of a 10-year-old
10-year-old shot and killed in Shelbyville
Chelsey Rae Jones, 27, of Louisville, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections November 19...
2nd arrest made Ashby Lane in ambush attack
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Keyshaun Stewart, the alleged gunman in a Shively officer-involved shooting, is a 25-year-old...
Convicted felon accused of killing father of 5, shooting officer in Shively identified

Latest News

JPCS students now have access to Everybody Counts
New opportunity launched to help JCPS seniors with next chapter
Police responded to reports of a stabbing on Cane Run Road near Linwood Avenue around 3 p.m.
Student stabbed on JCPS bus at Cane Run Road
Thanksgiving travel lines
Thanksgiving travel advice to Louisville passengers: arrive early, be patient
On Monday morning, officers responded to Western High School after a student was suspected of...
Gun at Western High School marks 12 incidents of guns at JCPS schools this year