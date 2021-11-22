New opportunity launched to help JCPS seniors with next chapter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s being call the first-of-its-kind educational roadway in the nation. Everybody Counts hopes to change the future of JCPS students.

“I believe that this Everybody Counts mission will make a huge impact,” JCPS student Mady Searcy said.

By streamlining private and public partnerships, Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear announced that through the Everybody Counts program, all graduating seniors from JCPS will be able to make a smooth transition to either the workforce or higher education.

For students entering college and for those who are still deciding on the next chapter, they can get full tuition for up to two years.

“If you not ready to move on immediately to higher education, like about three thousand JCPS graduates typically aren’t,” Beshear said. “There is a good job waiting for you.”

For now, four major companies have come forth to participate in Everybody Counts. Those companies are Kroger, GE Appliances, UPS, and Ford Motor Company.

“We have talked within our initial conversations about ensuring that they are competitive jobs that kids would want that, that pay competitive wages,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Polio said.

Governor Beshear added this large partnership is possible because the current demand for new employees within the workforce and the abundance in scholarship money that is available from the Kentucky Lottery and Evolve502.

The hope is that those multiple options now on the table for graduates will provide better life outcomes.

Parents who have a JCPS senior enrolled by February 1 should start to see more information on the program coming from the district.

