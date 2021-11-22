Support Local Businesses
One man injured in Portland neighborhood shooting

The victim was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition
The victim was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot Sunday night.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to the scene at 19th Street and Duncan Street around 7:15 p.m., where they found the man injured, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

The victim was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition, Mitchell said.

LMPD Homicide Unit will take over the investigation.

There are no suspects at this time.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal to give information to investigators.

