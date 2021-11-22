Protester Travis Nagdy’s life celebrated one year later

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One year after prominent Louisville social justice protester Travis Nagdy was killed in a carjacking, friends and family gathered at Unity Church to celebrate his life. Known to lead chants on the long marches around town, friends called him the ‘King of the Megaphone’. Pastor Stachelle Bussey remembers him as an energetic spirit.

“Travis was all about community, all about family, and all about getting justice,” Bussey said. “We cannot forget the people who lost their lives, gave up their lives in order to create change in this city. Today we memorialize again. And we recognize and we celebrate one of our own, Travis Nagdy.”

The celebration included some of his favorite protest chants, songs, and food. Art bearing his image and sayings lined the church hall, the most common phrase being the words “Keep Going”.

“He told us to keep going,” Bussey said. “But he didn’t just tell us to keep going, he told us how to do it. Told us to do it as one group, one love, and for one purpose.”

Nagdy was shot and killed on November 23, 2020 on Crittenden Drive. LMPD and the FBI looked into the shooting and made an arrest late last year. Nagdy was 21 years old.

The remembrance will continue on Tuesday, as protesters will caravan from the site of his death to Jefferson Square Park, where he spent most of the last year of his life.

