Shepherdsville man hit and killed by train
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after a man was hit and killed by a train on Saturday.
The Shepherdsville man was identified by the Bullitt County Coroner as 42-year-old Michael D. Barth.
Bullitt County deputies responded to the railroad tracks near Coral Ridge Road and Sarver Lane around 1:24 p.m., according to a press release.
Emergency responders pronounced Barth dead at the scene.
Barth’s death is being investigated by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Bullitt County Coroner’s Office.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.