Shepherdsville man hit and killed by train

Bullitt County deputies responded to the railroad tracks near Coral Ridge Road and Sarver Lane
Bullitt County deputies responded to the railroad tracks near Coral Ridge Road and Sarver Lane
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after a man was hit and killed by a train on Saturday.

The Shepherdsville man was identified by the Bullitt County Coroner as 42-year-old Michael D. Barth.

Bullitt County deputies responded to the railroad tracks near Coral Ridge Road and Sarver Lane around 1:24 p.m., according to a press release.

Emergency responders pronounced Barth dead at the scene.

Barth’s death is being investigated by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Bullitt County Coroner’s Office.

