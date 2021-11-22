Shepherdsville man hit and killed by train

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after a man was hit and killed by a train on Saturday.

The Shepherdsville man was identified by the Bullitt County Coroner as 42-year-old Michael D. Barth.

Bullitt County deputies responded to the railroad tracks near Coral Ridge Road and Sarver Lane around 1:24 p.m., according to a press release.

Emergency responders pronounced Barth dead at the scene.

Barth’s death is being investigated by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Bullitt County Coroner’s Office.

