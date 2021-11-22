Support Local Businesses
Student stabbed on JCPS bus at Cane Run Road

Police responded to reports of a stabbing on Cane Run Road near Linwood Avenue around 3 p.m.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a student was stabbed on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus on Monday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing on Cane Run Road near Linwood Avenue, close to Algonquin Parkway, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Officers found a young man who had been stabbed while on bus number 1251.

Interviews with witnesses revealed there was a verbal disagreement between the victim and another young female, police said.

The bus pulled up near the intersection and another male individual, no age given, got onto the bus and headed towards the victim.

While the victim and the individual who got onto the bus were fighting, the girl then stabbed the victim, according to police. She and the male individual then fled the scene.

Police said the victim was sent to University Hospital and is expected to survive.

No other details were provided. Police continue their investigation at this time.

