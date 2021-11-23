Bellarmine falls to #2 UCLA 75-62 in Empire Classic in Las Vegas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dylan Penn scored 19 points as Bellamine completed a historic trifecta with a 75-62 loss to #2 UCLA on Monday night in the Empire Classic in Las Vegas.

Just 13 days into the college basketball season, the Knights have already faced #1 Gonzaga (92-50) , the #2 Bruins and #3 Purdue (96-67). It is the first time a program has played the top three teams in the AP poll in the month of November.

UCLA, coached by former UofL assistant Mick Cronin, got 19 points from freshman Peyton Watson and 13 from former Kentucky player Johnny Juzang.

The Bruins led 36-25 at halftime, but only outscored the Knights 39-37 in the second half.

CJ Fleming scored 12 for Bellarmine, and freshman forward Curt Hopf was also in double figures with a career-high 10.

“If we learn from these situations and this unbelievable level of competition, not to take anything away from St. Mary’s and Murray, two very, very good teams, then it can only help us,” Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport said.

Bellarmine (0-5) will face Central Michigan (1-2) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. UCLA (5-0) will play #1 Gonzaga (4-0) on Tuesday at 10 p.m. in a rematch of their classic overtime Final Four game.

