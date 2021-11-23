FORECAST: Chilly start Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds increase Wednesday

Rain Thursday

Chilly shopping weather Friday & Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies and cold temperatures once again with lows at or below freezing. We may begin the day with some sunshine, but clouds will increase across the region Wednesday.

Gusty winds from the south will push temperatures into the mid 50s.

Scattered showers will begin slowly pushing toward us Wednesday night. The clouds and moisture in the air will keep temperatures from falling further than the 40s in most areas.

Rain is likely on Thanksgiving from morning through mid afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50.

During the evening shower chances will decrease as temperatures tumble, setting the stage for a small flurry chance Thursday night.

Friday morning will be cold with lows in the 20s. Despite the sunshine, daytime highs will hold in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Clouds back on the increase of the weekend with scattered showers reappearing in our forecast on Sunday.

