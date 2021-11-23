FORECAST: Sunny but chilly day

WEATHER HEADLINES

THANKSGIVING DAY: A cold front brings rain to the region

BLACK FRIDAY: Sunny with cold pre-dawn wind chills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite the sunshine, today will still be chilly with highs in the 40s.

Tonight features mostly clear skies but won’t be as cold. Lows will slide into the 20s and low 30s by tomorrow morning.

Clouds increase Wednesday ahead of our next front, but we will remain dry throughout the day. Temperatures will warm into the 50s for highs tomorrow.

Clouds remain Wednesday night as the rain starts to move towards the region overnight.

Thanksgiving looks rainy and cool; the band of rain pushes east by the evening. For now, it appears most of the moisture will be gone before any rain can change to snow; just flurries could be expected at best. There is a clipper late Saturday night into Sunday that could bring more light rain or snow to the area. We’ll watch it!

