FORECAST: Sunny, but cool day ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

THANKSGIVING DAY: A cold front brings rain to the region

BLACK FRIDAY: Sunny with pre-dawn cold wind chills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another chilly day with some slight improvement in temperatures warming into the middle 40s.

Cold tonight with lows into the 20s/30s.

Though the forecast for Wednesday remains dry, clouds will increase through the day ahead of our next system for Thanksgiving on Thursday. Highs will reach into the 50s Wednesday afternoon.

Clouds remain Wednesday night as the rain starts to move towards the region overnight.

Thanksgiving looks rainy with the band of rain pushing east by evening. At this time, it appears most of the moisture will be gone before any rain can change to snow. Just flurries at best expected. There is a clipper late Saturday Night into Sunday that could bring more light rain or snow to the area. We’ll watch it!

