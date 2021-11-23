Support Local Businesses
Governor’s Cup on the line Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium

The Governor's Cup
The Governor's Cup(WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a COVID forced year off, the battle for the Governor’s Cup resumes on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium.

UofL (6-5) hosts UK (8-3) with both coming off of double digit wins in their last outings.

It is just the second time that they both enter the game off victories since the series was moved to the end of the season in 2014.

“This rivalry needs to be introduced to a few of our players that haven’t been exposed to it and, you know it’s a totally different team than two years ago,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said.

His Cats hold a 17-15 overall lead in the series and won the last two meetings, outscoring the Cards 101-23 in those two wins.

“Bragging rights for a whole year,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said. “You play once a year in football and then you’ve got to wait a whole year before you get to do it again, so there’s just a lot that is on this game each and every year that is on this game and you better have the passion, you better have the sense of urgency, you better have that focus, everything that leads up to this game this week and that’s what we’ve talked about starting on Sunday.”

The Cards are 2.5 point favorites.

