Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Holiday travel picking back up across the U.S.

Thanksgiving is here and millions of Americans are heading out to spend the holiday with family...
Thanksgiving is here and millions of Americans are heading out to spend the holiday with family and friends.(KOCO)
By KOCO Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KOCO) - Thanksgiving is here and millions of Americans are heading out to spend the holiday with family and friends, but analysts are saying travel numbers are high.

It’s a time for family and for many it’s simply a time for travel. And this year will be a busy one.

“It’s crazy. You just gotta arrive early,” says holiday traveler Lori Knighton.

This year, airports are seeing traveler numbers similar to those from before the pandemic.

On Friday, TSA screened more than 2.2 million people and on Saturday, more than 2 million people.

“Orlando was very busy. Lots of people lots of traffic but, you know, it’s like pre-pandemic,” Knighton said.

Holiday traveler Rex Allen pointed out the safety and precautions travelers must be prepared for this season.

“We’ve tried to take all the precautions and prepare the way they tell you to. That’s all you can do and hope for the best,” Allen said.

On the road, AAA says more people are traveling this year, but the majority are deciding to stay home.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaret and George Herbig were identified as the two victims killed in a crash on Westport Road.
‘That intersection has just become very, very dangerous’: Neighbor speaks on deadly Westport Road crash
Chelsey Rae Jones, 27, of Louisville, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections November 19...
2nd arrest made Ashby Lane in ambush attack
Name of man who died after crash on I-71 released
Police responded to reports of a stabbing on Cane Run Road near Linwood Avenue around 3 p.m.
Student stabbed on JCPS bus at Cane Run Road
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say

Latest News

A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Child is 6th death in Waukesha parade crash; suspect charged
Local leaders celebrate the opening of the Institute for Health Equity in Molo Village.
Norton Healthcare expands reach to repair health gap
Parade massacre suspect faces judge.
Parade massacre suspect faces judge
Kentucky Artist Aimee Griffith
Churchill Downs released 2022 ‘Art of the Kentucky Derby’
Culinary students at two Jefferson County Public Schools were able to prepare and deliver meals...
JCPS culinary students prepare meals for dozens of families ahead of Thanksgiving