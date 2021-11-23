Support Local Businesses
JCPS culinary students prepare meals for dozens of families ahead of Thanksgiving

Culinary students at Western High School prepare meals for local families in need.
Culinary students at Western High School prepare meals for local families in need.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Culinary students at two Jefferson County Public Schools were able to prepare and deliver meals for 75 local families on Tuesday.

Students at Western High School were in charge of two sides: green beans and sweet potatoes.

Over at Iroquois High School, students made mashed potatoes and mac ‘n cheese. Local families will also receive a turkey from a different source.

“It’s a lot of food, but it makes me feel good knowing that I can help other people,” Western senior Imani Faulkner said.

Faulkner is part of the culinary pathway at Western. She is one of the students using her skills to provide these meals to families in need.

Faulkner said her passion for cooking comes from her mother and grandmother.

“Cooking to help others is really fun,” she said. “I like helping people all the time.”

Chef Jon Vernak, or Chef V, as his students call him, said it’s rewarding to see Imani and her classmates put their culinary skills to the test this way.

“It’s amazing,” Vernak said, “They are very giving, and it’s special for them to give back to the community. As soon as I found out about it and they found out, we were like, yes, let’s do this.”

Chef V and the students said they hope to do more things like this in the future.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

