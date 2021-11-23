JCPS officials warn families to be careful during Thanksgiving break

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thanksgiving break for Jefferson County Public Schools students begins on Wednesday.

There are currently 261 active cases of COVID-19 among students. Dr. Eva Stone, the district health manager, said that number has risen slightly over the past couple of weeks.

Stone is warning people to be careful with holiday travel and at large gatherings. She recommends getting tested before and after gatherings or staying home if you feel sick.

“As much as we would like COVID to be gone, it’s not,” she said. “We’re having to learn to live in a world that COVID is in. So there’s ways we can do that to keep ourselves and others safe and it’s just so important that we don’t let our guard down.”

Second-grader James Leigh is looking forward to Thanksgiving break and seeing his family. He’s doing everything he can to stay healthy, including getting vaccinated.

“I’m excited to see them again because I didn’t get to see them last year and I have about 16 cousins,” he said.

JCPS parent Crystal Phoenix said her family is playing it safe this year.

“We’re keeping it simple dropping off plates at the house,” Phoenix said.

Phoenix is worried about what other students might bring back to the classrooms when they return from break.

“And then the spikes happen and then you get all scared,” she said. “Things happen like ‘Oh my goodness, such and such got COVID,’ now everyone is like quarantined.”

Stone said testing will be key when kids come back.

James will be getting swabbed, just in case. He’s looking forward to when COVID isn’t a concern anymore.

“When coronavirus is over, I think that everybody will be happier,” James said.

