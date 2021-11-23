Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

JCPS officials warn families to be careful during Thanksgiving break

By Olivia Russell
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thanksgiving break for Jefferson County Public Schools students begins on Wednesday.

There are currently 261 active cases of COVID-19 among students. Dr. Eva Stone, the district health manager, said that number has risen slightly over the past couple of weeks.

Stone is warning people to be careful with holiday travel and at large gatherings. She recommends getting tested before and after gatherings or staying home if you feel sick.

“As much as we would like COVID to be gone, it’s not,” she said. “We’re having to learn to live in a world that COVID is in. So there’s ways we can do that to keep ourselves and others safe and it’s just so important that we don’t let our guard down.”

Second-grader James Leigh is looking forward to Thanksgiving break and seeing his family. He’s doing everything he can to stay healthy, including getting vaccinated.

“I’m excited to see them again because I didn’t get to see them last year and I have about 16 cousins,” he said.

JCPS parent Crystal Phoenix said her family is playing it safe this year.

“We’re keeping it simple dropping off plates at the house,” Phoenix said.

Phoenix is worried about what other students might bring back to the classrooms when they return from break.

“And then the spikes happen and then you get all scared,” she said. “Things happen like ‘Oh my goodness, such and such got COVID,’ now everyone is like quarantined.”

Stone said testing will be key when kids come back.

James will be getting swabbed, just in case. He’s looking forward to when COVID isn’t a concern anymore.

“When coronavirus is over, I think that everybody will be happier,” James said.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaret and George Herbig were identified as the two victims killed in a crash on Westport Road.
‘That intersection has just become very, very dangerous’: Neighbor speaks on deadly Westport Road crash
Chelsey Rae Jones, 27, of Louisville, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections November 19...
2nd arrest made Ashby Lane in ambush attack
Name of man who died after crash on I-71 released
Police responded to reports of a stabbing on Cane Run Road near Linwood Avenue around 3 p.m.
Student stabbed on JCPS bus at Cane Run Road
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say

Latest News

A JCPS student was injured after being stabbed on the school bus, and another loaded gun was...
Police respond to 2 separate incidents involving JCPS students ahead of Thanksgiving break
There are currently 261 active cases of COVID-19 among students in JCPS.
JCPS officials warn families to be careful during Thanksgiving break
Calls came in just around 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of Dixie Highway and Upper Hunters...
LMPD cruiser involved in multi-vehicle collision in PRP
The man suspected of killing a father of five and then shooting a police officer had violated...
Accused killer, police shooter had been placed on probation for prior felony