LMPD cruiser involved in multi-vehicle collision in PRP

Calls came in just around 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of Dixie Highway and Upper Hunters...
Calls came in just around 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of Dixie Highway and Upper Hunters Trace near the Kroger Marketplace.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a crash involving an LMPD cruiser in the PRP neighborhood on Monday night.

Calls came in just around 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of Dixie Highway and Upper Hunters Trace near the Kroger Marketplace on reports of a multi-vehicle collision involving an officer.

Police arrived to find three vehicles involved in a collision at the scene, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Preliminary investigation revealed the LMPD officer was on duty at the time, but did not have on lights and sirens, when another vehicle pulled in front of the officer near the intersection causing them to collide.

The collision caused a third vehicle nearby to be struck.

LMPD Major Tiffany Tatum said the officer was in the process of transporting a suspect back to his division at the time of the crash.

The officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Tatum said the other vehicles’ drivers and passengers declined treatment.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

