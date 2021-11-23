Support Local Businesses
Louisville man charged after wrong-way pursuit while impaired in Indiana

A Louisville man has been arrested after an early-morning pursuit in southern Indiana driving the wrong way on several interstates.(Indiana State Police)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police have arrested a Louisville man after an early-morning pursuit in southern Indiana driving the wrong way on several interstates.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Pedro Ortiz Jose from Louisville, Kentucky.

ISP dispatch was informed of a wrong-way driver on I-265 in Clark County around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to a release. A caller said the driver was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes between the Lewis and Clark Bridge and I-65.

A trooper headed east on I-64 and I-265 in an attempt to stop the vehicle. Jose’s vehicle was found headed westbound near the three-mile marker on I-265 East and was speeding in the left lane.

The suspect’s Honda approached the trooper head-on before he changed lanes. After the officer turned on his lights and sirens, Jose continued westbound without slowing or stopping, according to police.

Another ISP officer in addition to a Floyd County Police officer joined in the pursuit.

(Story continues below image)

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Pedro Ortiz Jose from Louisville, Kentucky.(Floyd County Jail)

Jose’s car continued and got onto I-64 eastbound going west, passing multiple cars and semis head-on and forcing them to swerve out of the way to avoid hitting the suspect.

A short time later, Jose slowed on I-64 and an ISP trooper was able to pull in front of the car, forcing it to a stop.

After a blood-alcohol test, police determined Jose’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit at .167%.

Police said Jose had likely been driving the wrong way on several interstates for about 15 miles, first entering onto I-265 in Kentucky.

Jose was booked in the Floyd County Jail and is charged with resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, operating while intoxicated-over .149% BAC, operating while intoxicated, driving without a license, and reckless driving.

