Louisville teen arrested after high-speed pursuit in southern Indiana

A 19-year-old Louisville man has been arrested after leading Indiana State Police troopers on a high-speed pursuit and crashing into multiple vehicles on Monday.(Indiana State Police)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A 19-year-old Louisville man has been arrested after leading Indiana State Police troopers on a high-speed pursuit and crashing into multiple vehicles on Monday.

Noah Simmons, from Louisville, Kentucky, was taken into custody by ISP and booked in the Floyd County Jail.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, an ISP trooper attempted to pull over a 2007 Ford Explorer for expired temporary plates on Charlestown Road in New Albany, according to a release.

The trooper also discovered the car was a possible match for a car listed as stolen by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Police said Simmons initially pulled to a stop on the side of the road and then sped southbound from the scene.

During the pursuit, police said Simmons was speeding, swerving and running red lights. The vehicle almost hit a NAPD cruiser with its emergency lights on before hitting the driver’s side of a white SUV, police said.

As the vehicle approached the 1500 block of Charlestown Road, the vehicle failed to make a sharp left turn and drove off the road, hitting two parked cars and several trash cans before stopping in a yard.

(Story continues below picture)

As the vehicle approached the 1500 block of Charlestown Road, the vehicle failed to make a sharp left turn and drove off the road, hitting two parked cars and several trash cans before stopping in a yard.(Indiana State Police)

Simmons then left the vehicle and began running. An ISP officer had seen Simmons toss “a black object” under an abandoned vehicle before tripping and falling.

The item was later discovered to be a semi-automatic pistol that was stolen out of Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Police later confirmed the Explorer had been stolen from Louisville.

Simmons was charged with auto theft, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest by vehicle, possession of a firearm without a permit, reckless driving, fleeing the scene of an accident and resisting law enforcement on foot.

